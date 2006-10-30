Takeda's Takepron for injection OKed in Japan

Leading Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical says that the product registration approval in Japan of Takepron (lansoprazole) for Injection 30mg, which is a treatment for peptic ulcer as an additional dosage formulation of the current oral formulations, has been cleared.

The new injectable formulation was approved for bleeding associated with gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, acute stress ulcer and acute gastric mucosal lesion for the patients who are not able to take the drug orally. The approved dosage and administration is 30mg twice a day.

Lansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor discovered and developed by Takeda, and launched in Europe, the USA and Japan in 1991, 1992 and 1995, respectively.