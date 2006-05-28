Takeda/Sucampo's Amitiza shows strong IBS-C efficacy

A new study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2006, held in Los Angeles, USA, suggests that Amitiza (lubiprostone), co-developed by Japanese drug major Takeda and the USA's Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, may help relieve the symptoms associated with constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C).

In the double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study, the selective chloride channel activator produced significant improvements in IBS-C versus placebo for at least two of the three months evaluated in disease parameters including abdominal discomfort, bloating, frequency of spontaneous bowel movements, stool consistency, bowel straining and constipation severity.

The agent was approved for use for chronic idiopathic constipation in adults in January 2006 and this is the first time Amitiza has been tested exclusively in the IBS-C population, the firms stated.