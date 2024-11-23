Tallinna Farmaatsiatehas Founds JV With Russia's CMC

- The Estonian pharmaceutical company Tallinna Farmaatsiatehas hasfounded a joint venture with Russia's state-owned Center for Medical Chemistry near Moscow. The joint-venture firm, called AS Mostal, will have an annual production value of $5 million. It has share capital of $100,000, of which Tallinna holds 60%. Tallinna has suggested that its Russian partner could give it exclusive rights for the manufacture and sale of drugs developed at its laboratories in the Commonwealth of Independent States. The CMC could allocate some capacity at one of its plants for the production of raw materials needed to produce these drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze