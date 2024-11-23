Tallinna Farmaatsiatehas Founds JV With Russia's CMC

- The Estonian pharmaceutical company Tallinna Farmaatsiatehas hasfounded a joint venture with Russia's state-owned Center for Medical Chemistry near Moscow. The joint-venture firm, called AS Mostal, will have an annual production value of $5 million. It has share capital of $100,000, of which Tallinna holds 60%. Tallinna has suggested that its Russian partner could give it exclusive rights for the manufacture and sale of drugs developed at its laboratories in the Commonwealth of Independent States. The CMC could allocate some capacity at one of its plants for the production of raw materials needed to produce these drugs.