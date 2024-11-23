Tamda Looking To Form New Group

One of the Czech Republic's largest pharmaceutical distributors, Tamda,is seeking to create a strong group of pharmaceutical distributors in the first half of 1997, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. It will associate the Moravia Pharma Brno and Res Pharma Praha drugs distributors, as well as companies under the Chemapol Group, the majority owner of Tamda.

The turnover of the new drugs group is likely to be around 8 billion koruna ($292.5 million) a year. Tamda sources said the new group will be formed to counter the Phoenix drugs distribution company, which is understood to have German ownership.

Tamda will seek to expand into the southern Bohemia region of the Republic; up until now it has only supplied the northern Bohemia market. The firm expected to achieve turnover of 3 billion koruna in 1996, compared with an earlier target of 2.5 billion koruna.