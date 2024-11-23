Tamda Looking To Form New Group

One of the Czech Republic's largest pharmaceutical distributors, Tamda,is seeking to create a strong group of pharmaceutical distributors in the first half of 1997, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. It will associate the Moravia Pharma Brno and Res Pharma Praha drugs distributors, as well as companies under the Chemapol Group, the majority owner of Tamda.
The turnover of the new drugs group is likely to be around 8 billion koruna ($292.5 million) a year. Tamda sources said the new group will be formed to counter the Phoenix drugs distribution company, which is understood to have German ownership.
Tamda will seek to expand into the southern Bohemia region of the Republic; up until now it has only supplied the northern Bohemia market. The firm expected to achieve turnover of 3 billion koruna in 1996, compared with an earlier target of 2.5 billion koruna.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze