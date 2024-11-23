Saturday 23 November 2024

Tamil Nadu Saves Funds On Drugs For Hospitals

11 August 1996

Tamil Nadu (a state of India) Health Minister Arcot Veerasamy has said the government has saved some $11.8 million in the purchase of drugs and medicines for the public-sector hospitals. Mr Veerasamy claimed the previous government of the Indian state had bought medicines at "exorbitant rates" and that former Health Secretary Inbasagaran had procured drugs "far in excess of demand." Drugs worth considerable sums had been found to be unusable and had been dumped. The Minister said the procedure has now been streamlined and there is now no complaint of shortages of medicines from any hospitals anywhere in the state.

