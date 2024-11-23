Tamro Of Finland's Sales Exceed $2 billion

Finnish pharmaceuticals producer Tamro reported total turnover of 10.74 billion markka ($2.33 billion) for 1995, according to The Baltic Times. Its hospital and laboratory division, dealing with medical equipment, recorded sales of $1 million last year, up 13%.
The company earned 155 million markka from exports to Estonia and Latvia in 1995, compared with 143 million markka in 1994. The Baltic Times also reports that Tamro is predicting good profits for this year from its business in Finland and the Baltic states.
