Tamro Sales Up 20% For Jan-Oct Period

18 November 1996

Finland's Tamro Group sales reached 10.43 billion markka ($2.3 billion) for the 10-month period January-October, 1996, an increase of 20% on the like, year-earlier figure. The strengthening Swedish krona had an effect of around nine percentage points on the growth.

Total sales of the pharmaceutical distribution division grew 21% to 9.71 billion markka, and the market share of sales of pharmaceuticals was 62% (compared with 61% in the like, 1995 period) in Finland for the 10 months and 62% (63%) in Sweden (for January through September). Sales of the hospital and laboratory division for the 10 months were 442 million markka, a rise of 19%. Company acquisitions contributed around nine percentage points to the sales increase.

