Tanvex BioPharma

A biosimilar-focused biopharmaceutical company and CDMO.

Tanvex is a vertically-integrated company, with end-to-end capabilities from R&D through to commercialization. 

Cell line development and characterization, master cell selection and cell “seeds” are produced in the company’s Taiwan-based lab, while second generation upstream development takes place in the U.S. facility, where working cell banks are grown and reproduced in quantity, and monitored for stability, expression level, and the physical and biologic properties most similar to the reference products, preparatory to harvest. Downstream activities including purification and packaging take place in-house in the U.S. plant. The facility also incorporates warehouse space for storage of product prior to distribution.

Stephen Lam brought in to take Tanvex to ‘new heights’
5 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
