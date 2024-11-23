TAP SUB-LICENSES CEPHALON TECH

Cephalon has entered into an agreement with Takeda-Abbott Pharmaceuticals of the USA regarding its receptor tyrosine kinase effector program. TAP will provide Cephalon with $5 million funding in 1994, with subsequent payments to be determined on an annual basis, in return for carrying out preclinical development of the drugs. TAP has also taken a 6.8% stake in the company for $14.4 million.
Cephalon notes that the value of the deal could exceed $50 million, factoring in royalties and milestone payments. TAP will be responsible for carrying out clinical development of candidate RTK effectors, as well as filing New Drug Applications. The company receives US marketing rights to the drugs, while Cephalon retains manufacturing and marketing rights outside the USA. The drugs, originally licensed from Kyowa Hakko Kogyo of Japan, are intended for prostate cancer and prostatic hyperplasia, and so will complement TAP's Lupron Depot (leuprolide acetate) product for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze