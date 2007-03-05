TAP to promote Sucampo's Amitiza in USA

The US unit of Japanese drug major Takeda has agreed to let TAP, its joint venture with Abbott Laboratories, promote Sucampo's Amitiza (lubiprostone), approved for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation in adults in the USA. The drug has been jointly promoted by Sucampo and Takeda since its approval by the US Food and Drug Administration in January 2006. The deal is renewable by mutual agreement upon expiry of the initial term, on March 31, 2009. Takeda will pay a detailing fee to TAP. Other conditions of the agreement were not disclosed.
