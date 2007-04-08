Targanta's oritavancin shows preclinical promise

US privately-held biopharmaceutical company Targanta Therapeutics says that the results from two studies of oritavancin, its novel lipoglycopeptide antibiotic, demonstrate its antibacterial efficacy. The findings were presented at the 17th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Munich, Germany.
The firm's researchers found that the drug, when combined with the common wetting agent polysorbate 80, showed increased efficacy against Staphylococcus aureus and Enterococcus faecalis, in terms of the lower concentration of the drug that was required to inhibit bacterial growth. The second study, which examined the drug's efficacy against Streptococcus pneumonia in a mouse model, indicated that it was more active in combatting the infection then either daptomycin or ceftriaxone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze