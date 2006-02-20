Targeted Genetics boosts AAV vector IP

Seattle, USA-based Targeted Genetics has announced the issuance of an additional patent related to its adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector manufacturing processes, with US patent no 6,995,006, which is titled, Methods for generating high titer helper-free preparation of released recombinant AAV vectors.
The patent describes an AAV manufacturing process in which numerous growth conditions used to culture the production cells are controlled in a manner that leads to the release of AAV vector particles into the cell culture medium without the need for breaking open the host cell membrane. This release of vector into the media leads to improved production quality and allows for a more cost-effective approach to large-scale manufacturing of AAV vectors.
Targeted Genetics says its growing body of intellectual property related to AAV manufacturing supports several of the company's product development programs, including its inflammatory arthritis, HIV/AIDS vaccine and congestive heart failure programs.
