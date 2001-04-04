Targeted Genetics reports progress with AAV-based HIV vaccine

Targeted Genetics says that preclinical trials involving recombinantadeno-associated virus vectors as a form of vaccination have prompted strong T-lymphocyte responses that persisted for over a year against SIV, the monkey form of HIV, following a single injection into muscle. When challenged intravenously with highly-virulent infectious SIV, treated monkeys had 10-fold fewer detectable particles of the virus in the blood compared to controls. Also, when given a priming dose of a naked DNA vaccine several weeks prior to a booster immunization of the AAV-based vaccine, SIV in the circulation was reduced nearly one thousand fold.