Targeted Genetics reports progress with AAV-based HIV vaccine

Targeted Genetics says that preclinical trials involving recombinantadeno-associated virus vectors as a form of vaccination have prompted strong T-lymphocyte responses that persisted for over a year against SIV, the monkey form of HIV, following a single injection into muscle. When challenged intravenously with highly-virulent infectious SIV, treated monkeys had 10-fold fewer detectable particles of the virus in the blood compared to controls. Also, when given a priming dose of a naked DNA vaccine several weeks prior to a booster immunization of the AAV-based vaccine, SIV in the circulation was reduced nearly one thousand fold.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze