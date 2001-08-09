Targis production affected

Colorado MEDTech, the manufacturer of Urologix' treatment for enlargedprostate cancer, Targis Cooled Thermo Therapy Systems, has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding quality control at the firm's Longmount, Colorado, facility which has affected its ability to make the product.
MEDTech has said that, due to the manufacturing obstacles, it would go into backorder on the systems. Production of Targis procedure kits, currently manufactured by Urologix, has not been affected.
