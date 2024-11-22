Taxol Dispute In Canada

Bristol-Myers Squibb and subsidiary Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada have filed further claims in the Federal Court of Canada, charging Corporation Biolyse Pharmacopee Internationale of Quebec with misrepresenting one of its products as being the same as B-MS' anticancer drug Taxol (paclitaxel). Previously, the suit only sought to restrain Biolyse from using the Taxol trademark when referring to its product. Paclitaxel was widely referred to in scientific literature as taxol prior to B-MS registering the trademark.