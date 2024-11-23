Taxotere Submission In USA, Canada And EU

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has submitted license applications for its anticancer drug Taxotere (docetaxel) in the major markets of the USA, Canada and Europe. The applications are for use in breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
The product will be reviewed in the European Union under the concertation procedure with France acting as rapporteur. Germany and Portugal will be the co-rapporteurs.
The submissions in the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Norway and Finland follow the May license application for the drug in Japan. The license applications include data collected from over 1,500 patients involved in more than 35 studies. The company says that the drug is its top priority product on a worldwide basis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze