Technomed to build $20M plant in Slovakia

Russian drug producer Technomed Services has unveiled plans to build a drug manufacturing facility in Slovakia's Kezmarok industrial zone. The region's mayor, Igor Sajtlava, has signed a memorandum of understanding on the investment with Technomed's representatives.
Commening on the move, project manager, Peter Beck, said: "this is a 15.0 million-euro ($19.9 million) investment and the first stage of the project should be finished in 2007, when at least 100 people will be employed. By 2012, a further 250 will be employed." Technomed noted that, in the early stages of production, the facility's entire output will be destined for the Russian market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze