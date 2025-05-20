Tuesday 20 May 2025

Telomir Pharmaceuticals

A preclinical-stage biotech company developing therapeutics targeting aging-related diseases and drug-resistant infections.

The company's pipeline includes Telomir-1, an oral small molecule designed to protect and extend telomeres, with potential applications in age-related conditions such as autism and spasmodic dysphonia.

In May 2025, Telomir (NASDAQ: TELO) announced the addition of Telomir-Ag2 to its pipeline. Telomir-Ag2 is a stabilized Silver(II) complex demonstrating broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity in preclinical studies, including efficacy against methicillin- and aminoglycoside-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MARSA). Developed using the company's proprietary Telomir-1 platform, Telomir-Ag2 represents a novel approach to combating antimicrobial resistance, a significant global health threat. 

The company plans to advance Telomir-Ag2 into formulation development and regulatory engagement, targeting applications in high-need settings such as hospitals and burn centers. Telomir's strategy includes exploring partnerships in wound care, infectious disease, and medical devices to address the growing $30 billion antimicrobial market opportunity. 

As of May 2025, Telomir's market capitalization stands at approximately $79 million.

Telomir Pharma touts breakthrough in drug-resistant infections
16 May 2025
