Telomir Pharmaceuticals

The company's pipeline includes Telomir-1, an oral small molecule designed to protect and extend telomeres, with potential applications in age-related conditions such as autism and spasmodic dysphonia.

In May 2025, Telomir (NASDAQ: TELO) announced the addition of Telomir-Ag2 to its pipeline. Telomir-Ag2 is a stabilized Silver(II) complex demonstrating broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity in preclinical studies, including efficacy against methicillin- and aminoglycoside-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MARSA). Developed using the company's proprietary Telomir-1 platform, Telomir-Ag2 represents a novel approach to combating antimicrobial resistance, a significant global health threat.

The company plans to advance Telomir-Ag2 into formulation development and regulatory engagement, targeting applications in high-need settings such as hospitals and burn centers. Telomir's strategy includes exploring partnerships in wound care, infectious disease, and medical devices to address the growing $30 billion antimicrobial market opportunity.

As of May 2025, Telomir's market capitalization stands at approximately $79 million.