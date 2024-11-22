Telor Ophthalmics Has Product Setback

Telor Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, which has just published its second-quarter and half-year results (pages 6 and 7), has announced that its lead product in development, Xarano (ethacrynate sodium), has performed no better than placebo in Phase III clinical trials.
Xarano is a formulation of ethacrynate which has been under development for reducing or preventing the intraocular pressure spike which is often associated with cataract surgery in patients with elevated IOP. The analysis of the Phase III trial data showed that there was no statistically significant difference between two treatment groups at different doses and the control group in the primary and secondary endpoints, and Telor has decided to drop the product from development.
Ethacrynate has had a troubled development at Telor. In 1993, another formulation of the drug, called Tekron, had to be reformulated after Phase IIa trial results suggested that the product was associated with an unacceptable degree of ocular irritation, and this product was pulled from development in November of last year.
