A technology company specializing in the application of artificial intelligence to advance precision medicine and patient care.

The company integrates real-world clinical, molecular, and imaging data to support therapeutic development, with a primary focus on oncology.

In May 2025, Tempus announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim aimed at accelerating the development of new cancer therapies. Through this partnership, Boehringer Ingelheim will access Tempus' de-identified database and its analytical platform, Lens, to explore data derived from patient cohorts. The collaboration focuses on guiding biomarker development, patient stratification, drug combination hypotheses, and novel target discovery efforts .

Tempus' oncology platform includes AI-enabled tools for genomic profiling, clinical trial matching, and digital pathology. The company has also developed "Loop," a proprietary target discovery platform that integrates real-world data with biological modeling and CRISPR screens to accelerate novel target identification.

As of early 2025, Tempus reported a market capitalization of approximately $11.93 billion and a 43% year-over-year revenue growth, reflecting its expanding role in AI-driven healthcare solutions .