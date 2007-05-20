Tercica in manufacturing deal with Lonza

California, USA-based Tercica has entered into a new agreement with Switzerland-headquartered Lonza for the manufacturing and commercial supply of Increlex, recombinant human insulin-like growth factor-1 (rhIGF-1).
As part of the deal, Tercica and Lonza have agreed to transfer the manufacture of bulk Increlex from the latter's Baltimore (formerly Cambrex Bio Science Baltimore) facility to its Hopkinton, Massachusetts production site. The commercial production of Increlex at the Hopkinton plant is expected to begin in the second half of 2009. The facility in Baltimore will continue to produce the agent into early 2008. Between now and the time of the closure of the Baltimore facility, Tercica will build sufficient inventory and safety stock to meet expected commercial demand for Increlex through the transition period.
