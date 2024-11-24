Terns Therapeutics

Company Overview

Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate.

The company's lead candidate is TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) for chronic myeloid leukemia. TERN-701 is Terns’ proprietary, oral, potent, allosteric BCR-ABL TKI, designed to target the ABL myristoyl pocket, which is in development for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that begins in the bone marrow.

In March 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for TERN-701 for the treatment of CML. In April 2024, Terns announced findings from a concurrent Phase I PK study of TERN-701 in U.S. healthy volunteers, which indicated TERN-701 can be administered once-daily with or without food at doses that achieve clinically efficacious exposures.