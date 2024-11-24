Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Terns Therapeutics

A clinical stage biopharma company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity.

Company Overview

Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate.

The company's lead candidate is TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) for chronic myeloid leukemia. TERN-701 is Terns’ proprietary, oral, potent, allosteric BCR-ABL TKI, designed to target the ABL myristoyl pocket, which is in development for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that begins in the bone marrow.

In March 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for TERN-701 for the treatment of CML. In April 2024, Terns announced findings from a concurrent Phase I PK study of TERN-701 in U.S. healthy volunteers, which indicated TERN-701 can be administered once-daily with or without food at doses that achieve clinically efficacious exposures.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Terns Therapeutics News

Terns Pharmaceuticals prices public offering to raise $150 million
11 September 2024
Terns Pharmaceuticals appoints new chief business officer
17 April 2024
Terns Pharma secures Phase II win for small molecule NASH option
13 November 2023
Terns Pharma announces positive Phase IIa top-line NASH data
9 August 2023
More Terns Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze