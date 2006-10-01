Teva and Protalix collaborate

Israeli firms Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Protalix Biotherapeutics have signed a collaboration and licensing agreement for the development of two proteins, using the latter's plant cell culture platform. The undisclosed proteins, aimed at large-sized markets are not part of Protalix' current product development pipeline.

In the framework of the deal, the two companies will collaborate on R&D of the two proteins utilizing Protalix' expression system. Teva will be granted an exclusive license to commercialize the developed products in return for royalty and milestone payments to be made to Protalix on the achievement of certain pre-defined goals. Protalix will retain certain exclusive manufacturing rights.

"We believe that accessing Protalix' plant cell culture platform will provide Teva with various advantages, including IP [intellectual property] advantages and reduced cost of goods," said Amir Elstein, group vice president - global specialty pharmaceutical products at Teva. He added: "this cooperation reflects Teva's growing commitment to invest in the biopharmaceutical arena."