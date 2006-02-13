Teva outlines strategy plans for marketing in India

A series of local collaboration and partnership agreements for the development and supply of a range of products to India is planned by the Israeli drug major Teva Pharmaceutical Holdings. These will be initiated with the company's integration plans with IVAX Corp, the $7.6 billion acquisition of which Teva has recently concluded (Marketletters passim).
This means that Teva could partner with India's Cipla, since the firm already has a pact with IVAX for a range of products for marketing in the USA.
Aharon Yaari, chief executive of the active pharmaceutical ingredients division of Teva, who was visiting India to attend the opening of the company's new center for API and R&D under Regent Drug, said in an interview that "Teva's new strategy for India is to grow through collaboration and partnership rather than via acquisitions. Besides proposed alliances in the pharma sector, Teva is also holding talks with some of the Indian biotech majors for strategic alliances."
