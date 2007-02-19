Teva's 4th-qtr profits up 42%, but EPS falls short

Israeli generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals says that, for the quarter ended December 31, its net income was $433.0 million, up 42% on the comparable period of 2005. The firm also reported that its earnings per share had increased 18% to $0.53, which was short of the $0.58 per share predicted by analysts questioned in a Thompson Financial survey.

Observers said that the EPS shortfall was due to the contraction of the company's gross margins in the second and third quarters following its loss of US Food and Drug Administration exclusivity rights to key products.

Sales up 63% to $2.3 billion