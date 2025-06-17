Tevogen Bio

Headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, the company leverages its proprietary ExacTcell platform to create precision immunotherapies aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs.

In May 2025, Tevogen announced plans to expand the target population for its lead candidate, TVGN 489, to include patients aged 65 and older. This expansion builds upon the company's previously reported top-line revenue forecast of nearly $1 billion in the launch year for its specialty care pipeline, with a cumulative five-year estimate ranging between $18 billion and $22 billion.

TVGN 489 is being developed for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections in various patient populations, including those with B cell hematologic cancers, other cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis.