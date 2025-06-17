Tuesday 17 June 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Tevogen Bio

A clinical-stage biotech company developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics for infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders.

Headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, the company leverages its proprietary ExacTcell platform to create precision immunotherapies aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs.

In May 2025, Tevogen announced plans to expand the target population for its lead candidate, TVGN 489, to include patients aged 65 and older. This expansion builds upon the company's previously reported top-line revenue forecast of nearly $1 billion in the launch year for its specialty care pipeline, with a cumulative five-year estimate ranging between $18 billion and $22 billion.

TVGN 489 is being developed for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections in various patient populations, including those with B cell hematologic cancers, other cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Tevogen Bio News

Ambitious Tevogen makes expansion announcement
10 June 2025
More Tevogen Bio news >


Today's issue

Bowel cancer drug resistance clues uncovered
Biotechnology
Bowel cancer drug resistance clues uncovered
16 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
Supernus’ $795 million bid sufficient for Sage
16 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
EC approves Averoa’s Xoanacyl for CKD
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Further Elevidys death prompts Sarepta and Roche action
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Roche to advance PD candidate prasinezumab into Phase III
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Anne Wojcicki overcomes Regeneron in 23andMe assets battle
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Solu Therapeutics appoints new COO
16 June 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze