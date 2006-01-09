Texas AG says Canadian Rx-buying is illegal

New legislation in the US state of Texas which seeks to allow state residents to purchase their prescription medicines from Canada is illegal, according to the state's Attorney General, Greg Abbott.

The state legislature approved the statute early in 2005 as part of wider legislation to re-create the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, but its enactment had been postponed following warnings from the Food and Drug Administration concerning its legality and a subsequent request from the pharmacy board that AG Abbott should issue an opinion.

He has now ruled that the statute is in violation of the federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act's provision which states that not only to import but also to "cause" the importation of prohibited medications is an offense.