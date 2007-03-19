TGN-1412 victims' lawyers hold talks with Parexel

One year on from the disasterous trial of TGN-1412, which left volunteers fighting for their lives (Marketletter March 27, 2006), compensation of just L10,000 ($19,337) per person, from an insurance fund of L2.0 million, has been paid to those involved, according to a report on the BBC web site. The news has enlivened the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's current debate on the need for the correct level of insurance provision for clinical trials (Marketletter March 13).

"Positive approach" from Parexel's insurers

Lawyers from London, UK-based law firm Leigh Day & Co, which represents four of those injured, met with Parexel, the USA-based clinical research company that conducted the study, on March 13 to begin interim talks to try and resolve the legal claims, without the need to begin court proceedings.