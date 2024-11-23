Thalidomide For Brain Tumors

- EntreMed has reported data from a Phase II trial of thalidomidewhich demonstrated a 50% biological response in patients with glioblastoma multiforme. 12 patients saw disease stabilize, two experienced a reduction in tumor size of 50% and two saw tumor size reduction of less than 50%. The treatment was also well-tolerated, even at high doses. These data support further trials in glioblastoma. In a separate Phase II trial, 60% of patients (three of five) with Kaposi's sarcoma achieved a response to the treatment, defined as a greater than 50% reduction in lesions.