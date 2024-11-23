Thalidomide For Brain Tumors

- EntreMed has reported data from a Phase II trial of thalidomidewhich demonstrated a 50% biological response in patients with glioblastoma multiforme. 12 patients saw disease stabilize, two experienced a reduction in tumor size of 50% and two saw tumor size reduction of less than 50%. The treatment was also well-tolerated, even at high doses. These data support further trials in glioblastoma. In a separate Phase II trial, 60% of patients (three of five) with Kaposi's sarcoma achieved a response to the treatment, defined as a greater than 50% reduction in lesions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze