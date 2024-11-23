The Czech Republic's Medicamenta

Medicamenta, a drugs producer in the Czech Republic, has announced thatit achieved net profits of 13.2 million koruna ($425,806), and revenues of 1.79 billion in 1996, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. Revenues were 129 million koruna lower than in 1995. The company accounts for 6% of the country's pharmaceuticals market.
Medicamenta said that profits also declined and that this was a result of increasing costs and write-offs. However, the firm said that its financial position stabilized last year.
This year, Medicamenta, which employs around 340 staff, expects to post gross profits of 25 million koruna on sales of 2 billion koruna.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze