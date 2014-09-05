The earning potentials of needle-free delivery methods

Within the pharma world, the question is not just one of developing the right drugs, but also one of establishing and promoting the right delivery methods. New drug delivery technologies that mean therapies are easier to access, not to mention more effective overall, are swiftly moving up the agenda. This is especially applicable to the development of vaccines, where steps are being taken to move away from delivering drugs via needles and syringes to skin delivery procedures.
This transition could decrease costs, improve safety, increase speed of delivery and reduce the pain associated with vaccinations administered via syringe. Jet injectors, for example, needle-free devices delivering liquid vaccine through a nozzle orifice and penetrate the skin in a high-speed narrow stream, are known to generate improved or equivalent immune responses when compared to needle and syringe administration.
