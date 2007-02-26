The Medicines Company welcomes new hypertension studies

The Medicines Company, a Florida, USA-based organization focused on the development of products for acute hospital care, says that it supports two landmark projects that will examine various aspects of the care of patients with acute severe hypertension. The work consists of an observational study conducted by the University of Massachusetts Medical School's Center for Outcomes Research and a large-scale clinical survey being undertaken by a group at the University of Ohio.
The Medicines Company said that the demographic and clinical data collected during the two studies would be used to improve patient care and guide future clinical development of therapeutic products. The firm added that it has launched the Mission Control BP STAT web site (www.MissionControlBPSTAT.com), which will provide educational materials and the results of the latest research into acute severe hypertension.
