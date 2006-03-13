The Science Center partners with Aqumen Biopharma

The Science Center, a USA-based venture ecosystem that forms and funds early-stage life science companies, accelerates their commercialization and provides the infrastructure and community they need to flourish, has partnered with Aqumen Biopharmaceuticals KK of Fukuoka, Japan, to open a US base for its operations. The move is part of a broader Science Center strategy to welcome international companies by offering services and management to support domestic commercialization. The company is a Kyushu University-launched venture firm developing medicines and surgical tools for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration and other ophthalmic diseases and diagnostics.