The truth about the safety of sleeping pills: video report

Disturbed sleep is one of the most common complaints in medicine. In fact, according to the US National Sleep Foundation, approximately 75% of adults report experiencing sleep problems, which have caused many to rely on sleep medication for help, according to a video report from King Pharmaceuticals.

Since several stories appeared in the US daily the New York Times and on television stations around the country - highlighting concerning side effects associated with sleep medications, including short-term memory loss, binge eating and sleep driving - many Americans may be left with confusing information, leading them to wonder about their safety.

The report claims that sleep deprivation costs an estimated $45.0 billion a year in lost productivity, health care bills and expenses related to traffic accidents; and fatigue plays a role in over 100,000 police-reported highway accidents, leading to 1,500 deaths each year in the USA.