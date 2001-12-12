Friday 22 November 2024

The UK's Protherics moves into the black

12 December 2001

Protherics of the UK has posted turnover for the six months to September2001 of L5.7 million ($8.2 million), an increase of L5.2 million over the year-earlier period and ahead of the L4.2 million reported for the whole of its last full fiscal year. The group ended this latest reporting period with L4.3 million in cash.

The leap in turnover was the result of strong sales of the firm's rattlesnake antivenom CroFab, launched earlier this year in the USA (Marketletter February 5). Protherics said that "the immediate uptake of CroFab by physicians has led to a rapid expansion in the rattlesnake antivenom market," and noted that "sales have exceeded our expectations."

Production at the firm's facility in Wales has been increased to meet demand, and revenues from the product will be enhanced by the US introduction in the second half of 2002 of CroVet, for animals bitten by rattlesnakes. Nevertheless, Protherics noted that CroFab turnover is "seasonal in nature and we expect lower sales volumes in the second half of the year."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze