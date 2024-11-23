THE USA GENERICS INDUSTRY IN THE 1990S

By the year 2000, nearly 75% of all oral prescriptions dispensed in the USA will be generic, says a new report from Decision Resources, entitled Changing the Rules of the Game: The US Generic Drug Industry.
The author, analyst Hemant Shah, notes that during 1992-95, 60 drugs with sales over $13.5 billion will lose patent/exclusivity protection in the USA. During the second half of the 1990s, around 40 additional drugs with sales totaling over $12 milion will also lose this protection. Many of these products are high-growth, effective drugs, with annual sales of more than $250 million, he says.
The growing influence of managed care and the availability of generic versions of some of the most popular brands will sharply increase both generic and therapeutic substitution, he says. By the year 2000, price differentials between generic and off-patent branded drugs will erode rapidly, and while unit volume will rise, profits will decline dramatically for both generic and research-based drug houses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze