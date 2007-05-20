Thebe buys 30% stake in Quintiles

US firm Quintiles Transnational has entered into a partnership in South Africa with Thebe HealthCare, one of South Africa's leading black economic empowerment companies. As part of the deal, Thebe has purchased a 30% share of Quintiles' South African commercial division, Innovex.
Quintiles chief executive Gillian Corken said: "we have formed an alliance with the oldest and largest majority-black-owned pharma company, which has a proven track record of success in South Africa and a health care division with a synergistic fit with Quintiles and Innovex. Innovex, under the leadership of Heinrich Hoehler, welcomed the opportunity to work with Thebe, saying this "should benefit from our international and professional marketing and sales services in both their local and regional business environments. In addition, the transaction allows Innovex customers substantial procurement points under the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act of South Africa." Under terms of the agreement, Yaseen Bhayat, CEO of Thebe, joins the board of directors of Innovex, which is owned 70% by Quintiles and 30% by Thebe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze