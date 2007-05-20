Friday 22 November 2024

Thebe buys 30% stake in Quintiles

20 May 2007

US firm Quintiles Transnational has entered into a partnership in South Africa with Thebe HealthCare, one of South Africa's leading black economic empowerment companies. As part of the deal, Thebe has purchased a 30% share of Quintiles' South African commercial division, Innovex.

Quintiles chief executive Gillian Corken said: "we have formed an alliance with the oldest and largest majority-black-owned pharma company, which has a proven track record of success in South Africa and a health care division with a synergistic fit with Quintiles and Innovex. Innovex, under the leadership of Heinrich Hoehler, welcomed the opportunity to work with Thebe, saying this "should benefit from our international and professional marketing and sales services in both their local and regional business environments. In addition, the transaction allows Innovex customers substantial procurement points under the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act of South Africa." Under terms of the agreement, Yaseen Bhayat, CEO of Thebe, joins the board of directors of Innovex, which is owned 70% by Quintiles and 30% by Thebe.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze