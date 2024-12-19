Thursday 19 December 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Theolytics

A clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies.

The company is focused on the advancement of its lead program THEO-260 in clinical trials with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with ovarian cancer. Additional pipeline programmes in preclinical development include novel candidates developed for colorectal cancer and haematological malignancies where there remains significant unmet need.

Theolytics was founded in 2017, is headquartered in Oxford UK, and is backed by international life sciences investors Taiho Ventures, M Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises, Epidarex Capital, Sound Bioventures and Oxford University Innovation.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Theolytics News

Theolytics exits stealth mode with appointment
25 June 2019
More Theolytics news >


Today's issue

BioAge Labs inks $500 million+ collaboration with Novartis
Biotechnology
BioAge Labs inks $500 million+ collaboration with Novartis
18 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck & Co buys in oral GLP-1 RA from China’s Hansoh
18 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk links up with Photys Thera on cardiometabolic targets
18 December 2024
Biotechnology
Cara calls it a day, teams up with Tvardi on antifibrotics
18 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
SiteOne secures $100 million for non-opioid analgesics
18 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Mid-stage data give Guillain-Barré patients cause for optimism
18 December 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly's Kisunla gains approval in China
18 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze