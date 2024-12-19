The company is focused on the advancement of its lead program THEO-260 in clinical trials with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with ovarian cancer. Additional pipeline programmes in preclinical development include novel candidates developed for colorectal cancer and haematological malignancies where there remains significant unmet need.

Theolytics was founded in 2017, is headquartered in Oxford UK, and is backed by international life sciences investors Taiho Ventures, M Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises, Epidarex Capital, Sound Bioventures and Oxford University Innovation.