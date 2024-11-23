TheraTech's ATMOS Cleared In Sweden

TheraTech and marketing partner Astra AB have been granted approval in Sweden for ATMOS, a transdermal testosterone patch for the treatment of male hypogonadism. This is the first European approval for the product, and other European approvals are expected during the coming year.
Astra has rights to market and distribute the patch in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland. ATMOS has already been approved for marketing in the USA and is marketed there by SmithKline Beecham as Androderm. Currently, hypogonadism is usually treated with injections. Although another patch product is available, this requires shaving of the scrotum, while ATMOS can be applied to numerous sites.
