Theratechnologies makes US acquisition, raises C$60 million

Theratechnologies, which is based in Quebec, Canada, has made what itrefers to as a number of "major strategic transactions" related to its cell therapy activities. These consist of the reorganization of its business activities through the transfer of its ex vivo photodynamic cell therapy program to a newly-created subsidiary, Celmed BioSciences, the acquisition of NeuroGeneration and NeuroGenomics, two California, USA-based firms which have developed technologies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, and a C$60 million ($39.5 million) investment from Societe generale de financement du Quebec and the Solidarity Fund QFL.
Celmed is valued at around C$203 million and the acquisition of NeuroGeneration and NeuroGenomics will cost C$18 million, paid in Celmed shares. Andre de Villers, Theratechnologies' chief executive, said that these initiatives provide the firm "with the necessary critical mass to emerge at the international level in the field of cell therapy, as well as therapeutic peptides."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze