Theratope Preliminary Phase II Results

In a preliminary analysis of ongoing Phase II trials of Biomira's Theratope therapeutic vaccine in patients with advanced breast, ovarian and colorectal cancer, 48%, or 42 or the 87 evaluable patients, showed non-progressive disease, while suffering none of the toxic side effects associated with chemotherapy and radiation therapy, reported Mark Reddish, director of immunology at Biomira, at the eighth Annual Stuttgart Symposium on Immunotherapy in Germany.

No median survival rate data was available as the results were only preliminary. However, 82% of the breast cancer patients, 68% of the ovarian cancer patients and 52% of the colorectal cancer patients remain alive.

Also reporting at the meeting, Jay Gold, from the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, said that in a physician-sponsored trial, tumor shrinkage was observed in patients with chemotherapy-resistant breast and gastrointestinal cancers using a combination protocol of Theratope and other biomodulators, including alpha-interferon and low-dose mitomycin-C. Of the 28 evaluable patients, said Dr Gold, 73% of the GI and 71% of the breast cancer patients have shown nonprogressive disease. In addition, he said, a combination of complete, partial and minor tumor response was observed.