Therion Melanoma Vaccine In Phase I

US firm Therion Biologicals Corp says its therapeutic vaccine for melanoma is now in Phase I clinical trials initiated by the National Cancer Institute. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary therapeutic role of a recombinant fowlpox vector encoding the MART-1 melanoma antigen in patients with metastatic melanoma.
The trial will be conducted as part of an existing, five-year Collaborative Research and Development Agreement with the NCI to advance the development of immunotherapeutic vaccines for cancer. In preclinical studies, fowlpox vectors have stimulated both humoral and cellular immunity while having a very favorable safety profile. They are known to replicate only in avian cells, said Steven Rosenberg, chief of the NCI surgery branch and co-developer of the vaccine. Therion holds a US patent for this technology.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze