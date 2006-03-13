Thomson launches brand management tool

USA-based Thomson Scientific says it has enhanced Thomson Pharma, its drug discovery and development information platform, with the addition of a Brand Management Module for product, brand and franchise managers in the pharmaceutical industry, to help develop effective messaging and positioning for their products.
Thomson says that the module basically provides users with the ability to measure the potential impact of scientific information on their products from the point of view of the prescribing clinician. Within Thomson Pharma, the Brand Management Module assigns an evidence-based credibility score and aggregates a range of key message metrics to deliver graphic and statistical analyses based on information from scientific literature and medical meetings that describe the user's products.
