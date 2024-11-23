Three JVs Set Up In Kaifeng, China

Kaifeng Medicine Co, Kaifeng Hengyu Pharmaceutical Co and Kaifeng Songbaotang Pharmaceutical are three new Sino-foreign joint ventures established in Kaifeng, Henan Province, China.

The first, Kaifeng Medicine, registered at $1.5 million, will produce western drugs, traditional Chinese medicines and tonics, reports China Medipharm Insight. Kaifeng Hengyu, capitalized at $2.7 million, will focus on doxycycline and Kaifeng Songbaotang, capitalized at $2 million, will produce mainly gelatins such as antler gelatin and donkey-hide gelatin.

CMI points out that the establishment of these three JVs indicates that the inland areas of China are strengthening their cooperation with foreign companies under the encouragement and support of the country's government.