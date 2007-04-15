Threshold initiates Ph II glufosfamide trial

California, USA-based Threshold Pharmaceuticals has initiated patient enrollment for a Phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of glufosfamide in patients with previously treated, advanced soft-tissue sarcoma, including cancers of cartilage, fat, muscle, blood vessels or other connective or supportive tissue.
"The treatment of advanced, soft tissue sarcoma remains a major unmet medical need that disproportionately affects younger patients," said Lee Cranmer of the Arizona Cancer Center, and a clinical investigator for the study, adding that "new agents are definitely needed. I am hopeful that glufosfamide may provide a new treatment option for these patients. I look forward to collaborating with this important exploratory trial."
Clinical trial design
