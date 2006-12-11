ThromboGenics and Bharat sign THR licensing deal

Belgian biotechnology company ThromboGenics NV says it has signed a licensing deal with India's Bharat Biotech, which covers the manufacture, clinical development and commercialization of THR-100 (recombinant Staphylokinase). The firms said that the aim of the collaboration is to position the drug, which is intended for use in the treatment of acute myocardial infarction and other vascular diseases, as a replacement for established thrombolytics such as urokinase and streptokinase, in developing markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, ThromboGenics will transfer its THR-100 technology to Bharat, thereby positioning it as global manufacturer of the drug. The Indian firm will pay all future costs, in addition to royalties based on the sale of the commercialized product. Further financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

ThromboGenics added that THR-100, which has been examined in Phase II clinical trials in Europe, demonstrated levels of antithrobotic activity that were equivalent to tissue plasminogen activator, which is considered the gold standard therapy.