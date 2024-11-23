Titan Pharma Has Novel Approach To Biotech

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc is a new US hybrid biotechnology company which operates four young companies. One of these, Ansan Inc, was founded with researchers at Israel's BarIlan University and Tel Aviv University.

Titan is a holding company designed to commercialize a group of synergistic cellular therapy technologies for human transplantation, blood cell and immune disorders, and cancer therapy. This organizational model, which has been successful in other industries, the Marketletter's local correspondent notes, is new to biotechnology.

Unlike most biotechnology companies, which are dependent on a single idea and burdened with high fixed-asset costs, he adds, Titan is attempting to optimize the complementary elements of its technological and human resources in order to improve significantly the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of drug development.