Titan Pharma Has Novel Approach To Biotech

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc is a new US hybrid biotechnology company which operates four young companies. One of these, Ansan Inc, was founded with researchers at Israel's BarIlan University and Tel Aviv University.
Titan is a holding company designed to commercialize a group of synergistic cellular therapy technologies for human transplantation, blood cell and immune disorders, and cancer therapy. This organizational model, which has been successful in other industries, the Marketletter's local correspondent notes, is new to biotechnology.
Unlike most biotechnology companies, which are dependent on a single idea and burdened with high fixed-asset costs, he adds, Titan is attempting to optimize the complementary elements of its technological and human resources in order to improve significantly the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of drug development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze