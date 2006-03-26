Titan Pharma to raise $10M

California, USA-based Titan Pharmaceuticals says that it has obtained commitments to purchase shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million.

Under the terms of the transaction, Titan will sell approximately 3,077,000 shares of its common stock at $3.25 each to select institutional investors. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on March 20, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Titan is focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for central nervous system disorders and cardiovascular and bone diseases, as well as other conditions.