Friday 22 November 2024

Tokyo pharma stock market - week to April 23

24 April 2001

Tokyo equities opened lower with sagging technology stocks and foreigninvestors being absent due to the Easter break in the week to April 23, but strengthened in mid-week, supported by firmed-up New York markets. The Nikkei 225 advanced 3.5% and the Topix index also went up 2.9%. The surprise emergency 0.5% cut in US interest rates and the consequent rise in New York markets significantly improved the Tokyo market's sentiment.

Also, tax incentives for stock investments, as proposed by the coalition's tax panel in response to the government's emergency economic package released in early April, encouraged the market. The panel proposes the introduction of a tax break for individual stock investors, including exempting taxation imposed on long-term capital gains from share sales, although it decided to postpone tax relief on land transactions and on the stock-purchase organization for absorbing banks' cross-held shares.

However, investors refrained from active participation at the end of the week, being sensitive to earnings reports soon to be released by Japanese high-technology companies and the new Prime Minister fiscal and economic policies to be determined.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze