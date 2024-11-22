Tokyo Tanabe Generics Collaboration

Japanese companies Tokyo Tanabe and Shiraimatsu Shinyaku have agreed to collaborate on the production of generic drugs. Shiraimatsu has already started preparations for developing generics, reports Pharma Japan, and aimed to set up a new pharmaceutical division on June 1. Three board-level executives and several managing directors from Tokyo Tanabe will help in building a sales organization and in training medical representatives.
The two companies also plan to set up an integrated production system. Shiraimatsu will submit applications for permission to manufacture generics and Tokyo Tanabe will provide support for business activities. On a National Health Insurance price basis, the two companies have said they expect to achieve sales of around 200 million yen, rising to 500 million yen ($5.7 million) within five years.
